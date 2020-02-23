Jersey Reds boss frustrated after 36-17 Championship Cup loss to Ealing

Antonio Harris has scored 12 tries in all competitions this season for Jersey Reds

Jersey Reds head coach Harvey Biljon says his side were better than the 36-17 score suggests in their Championship Cup quarter-final loss at Ealing.

Jersey were 10-5 behind at half-time but conceded three tries in a 10-minute spell soon after the break.

Auguy Slowick and Antonio Harris crossed to bring Jersey closer before Peter Lydon got a late try for Ealing.

"I don't think that scoreline is a fair reflection of the game," Biljon told BBC Radio Jersey.

"We played with speed, we pushed our passes and we gave ourselves an opportunity.

"When we analyse the game back it probably comes down to two or three big moments - a lapse in concentration and they score, two scores when we had someone in the bin, so discipline, and then one loose pass and they pick up and score again.

"It's frustrating because you take those errors away and suddenly we're in a real game."