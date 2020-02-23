Six Nations 2020: New Wales cap Will Rowlands hopes for special England occasion

Media playback is not supported on this device Romain Ntamack try the 'key moment' - Taulupe Faletau

Lock Will Rowlands says he is hoping for another "special occasion" against England at Twickenham after winning his first Wales cap off the bench in the defeat against France.

Rowlands, 28, played the final 15 minutes and made several big carries.

"Over the moon on a pretty exciting day - I'm just ecstatic to be involved," Rowlands said.

Rowlands, whose father Jeremy is from Pontllanfraith, is in his first year in the squad.

"I always find coming off the bench a bit frantic and coming into an intense Test match like that, I just tried to get some involvement where I could and really enjoyed it," he told BBC Sport Wales.

Rowlands is the second English-based player to be capped by Wales under new coach Wayne Pivac, following the call-up for Saracens centre Nick Tompkins.

The Wasps second row has played most of his club rugby under former Wales captain Dai Young.

Will Rowlands won his first Wales cap against France after replacing Jake Ball

"I've got my full family and a few friends here, it meant a lot for them to see me run out and pull on that red jersey for the first time," he said.

"It's the first time that the whole Welsh side of my family have all been back to Wales together, so a very proud day for me and hopefully I'll keep (the English side) in red!

"Dai has given me a bit of stick about my lack of Welsh language, but he's been encouraging and I've had some nice messages from him as well."

Rowlands, who is six foot eight and weighs in at over 19 stone, is now hungry for more international experiences.

"When I started playing rugby, my goal was to try to find where the ceiling was for me," he added.

"Being able to play Test match rugby was a big step forward and I'm incredibly keen to get back out there given the opportunity and get my teeth into as much as I can."

Rowlands could face renewed competition for a place with Dragons lock Cory Hill fighting for fitness by round four of the Six Nations, along with Ospreys' Adam Beard whom Rowlands replaced in the squad.

He has previously played at Twickenham for Oxford University in two Varsity matches, as well as a club match for Wasps against Harlequins, and could now come up against his club partner Joe Launchbury.

"Joe sent me a message saying 'congrats', he's a guy I've looked up to so I'm very pleased to have an opportunity at this level," said Rowlands.

"I'm sure it would be very special again, I'll give my all to try to get that chance."