Owen Williams: Ex Wales centre to become father after suffering spinal injury

Owen Williams with Cardiff Blues players who came through the same academy year, pictured at "Stay Strong for Ows" annual dinner on 21 February, 2020.

Former Wales centre Owen Williams has revealed he is about to become a father almost six years since suffering a serious spinal injury.

The ex Cardiff Blues player is expecting his first child with his partner Kirsty in the next month.

"It's amazing news," said Williams.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster over the last two years, but it's great news and I can't wait for March to come and for her to be born. It is crazy to think I am going to be a father."

Williams made four appearances for Wales in 2013.

He was playing for Cardiff Blues in the World Club Tens in Singapore in the summer of 2014 when he suffered serious spinal damage in a freak incident.

This left Williams paralysed from the chest down and wheelchair-bound.

He suffered significant damage to his cervical vertebrae and spinal cord, leaving him with no feeling in his legs or torso and just limited sensation in his arms.

Williams now has movement in both arms and is able to drive a specially configured car through hand controls.

"I'm doing really well," he said.

"It's crazy to think that in June it will be six years since my accident.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster journey, but all in all I'm doing really good."

Williams says he has been well supported.

"It's been humbling at times. It was sometimes quite emotional to see the lengths people went to for a bit of fund-raising for me," he added.

"It meant a hell of a lot and I will always be really grateful.

"When I think about it, it blows my mind really the support I've had. The rugby community has done so much for me.

"I have really come to see who my deepest friends are, while my family have always been here for me, staying positive around me."

Williams had had a gym installed in his house in Aberdare and has been thinking about getting involved in disability sport.

"I linked up with Disability Sport Wales going back just over two years ago," said Williams.

"It was just to see what sports I could get involved with and it's something I've cracked on with for the past two years.

"I've done a bit of travelling with them and we'll see where it goes now.

"It's a big part of my life training, it always has been. Even before linking up with the Blues, I always loved going to the gym and training."