Ireland U20s beat England 39-21 in Northampton to secure Triple Crown

Ballynahinch club-man Hayden Hyde was among Ireland's try-scores at Franklin's Gardens

Ireland clinched the Triple Crown in the Under-20 Six Nations Championship by earning an impressive 39-21 victory over England in Northampton.

Ulster players Hayden Hyde and Ethan McIlroy scored two of Ireland's first-half tries as Alex Soroka and Thomas Ahern also touched down.

Trailing 27-9 at half-time, England cut the margin after a Hugh Tizard try.

However, a Max O'Reilly try helped Ireland move 20 points up with Ahern scoring his second touchdown late on.

Ireland skipper, Ulster player David McCann, produced an outstanding display.

His crucial breakdown win helped secure a relieving penalty after more England pressure following Tizard's try.

O'Reilly's try soon followed at the other end of the field to put Ireland back in firm control and despite a Theo Dan score for England, the visitors finished the match the stronger as Ahern added his late touchdown.

England led briefly early on after lock George Hammond's ninth-minute try.

Noel McNamara's Irish side will hope to stay on course for the Grand Slam by beating Italy in two weeks before their final away contest against France a week later.