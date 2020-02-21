Women's Six Nations: Smith and Gaffney return for Scotland

Scotland suffered a 53-0 loss at home to England last time out

Women's Six Nations Championship: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Giovanni Mari, Legnano Date: Sunday, 23 February Time: 17:10 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC ALBA, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport's digital platforms.

Centre Hannah Smith and wing Megan Gaffney have been recalled by Scotland for Sunday's Six Nations meeting with Italy in Legnano.

The pair missed Scotland's last outing at home to England through injury.

Their inclusion means Scotland head coach Philip Doyle can name the same side that was beat 18-14 away to Ireland in the opening fixture.

"I was pleased with how the team played against Ireland in the opening match of the Six Nations," said Doyle.

"With Hannah and Megan returning, it made sense to use the same strong starting team for this important match against Italy."

Scotland currently sit bottom of the Six Nations table, with just one point from two games, after suffering a humbling 53-0 loss at home to England last time out.

However, Doyle believes there were lessons to be learned from the defeat, and that his side should benefit from that as the go into this weekend's match.

"England was tough for the team but there was also a lot of key learnings," he said. "We have been focussing on these at training this week and I am confident that it will make us stronger.

"It will be a demanding match on Sunday but the way that Italy play will compliment us as they are a fast side. It is sure to be an entertaining match."

Scotland: Rollie; Lloyd, Smith, Thomson, Gaffney; Nelson; McDonald; Bartlett, Skeldon, Forsyth; Wassell, Bonar; Malcolm (capt); McLachlan; Konkel

Replacements: Wright, Muzambe, Cockburn, Cattigan, McMillan, S Law, R Law, Tonkin