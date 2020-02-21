Pro14: Cardiff Blues v Benetton (Sun)

Hallam Amos joined Cardiff Blues from Dragons last summer

Wales' Six Nations squad players Hallam Amos and Seb Davies start for Cardiff Blues against Benetton on Sunday.

Amos, who was added to Wales' squad this week after recovering from an ankle injury, starts at full-back.

Davies returns in the second row alongside James Ratti as another two of five Blues changes from last weekend's defeat at Connacht.

Ryan Edwards makes his first Pro14 start on the wing, while Ben Thomas replaces Rey Lee-Lo at inside centre.

Lee-Lo misses out with concussion but blindside flanker Shane Lewis-Hughes returns to the back row after missing the Connacht loss through injury.

"We've had a very honest week as a group, and we're desperate to put things right in front of our own crowd after last week's disappointment," said Blues head coach John Mulvihill.

"The whole group has been really focused on the task ahead this week, and that's been clear to see from the work we've put in on the training ground.

"Benetton will be coming here looking from revenge after the reverse fixture earlier this season. We won at the death on that day, and it really showed the resilience and mental strength of this team to dig deep and get a result.

"We can take confidence from that match heading into this game, but we're fully aware of the threats that Benetton pose."

Cardiff Blues: Amos; Harries, Smith, Thomas, Edwards; Tovey, Williams; Gill, Belcher, Andrews, Ratti, Davies, Lewis-Hughes, Robinson, Turnbull.

Replacements: Dacey, Thyer, Arhip, Thornton, Boyde, Jones, Llewellyn, Fish.

Benetton: Sperandio; Esposito, Brex, Zanon, Ioane; Keatley (capt), Trussardi; Quaglio, Baravalle, Pasquali, Herbst, Snyman, Lamaro, Ruzza, Halafihi.

Replacements: Faiva, Traore, Ferrari, Fuser, Manu, Petrozzi, McKinley, Benvenuti.

Match officials

Referee: Frank Murphy (IRFU)

Assistants: Mike English (WRU) and Rob O'Sullivan (IRFU)

TMO: Simon McDowell (IRFU)

