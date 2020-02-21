Women's Six Nations: Ireland bring in Doyle and Fitzhenry for England game

Katie Fitzhenry is drafted in by Ireland for the game at Castle Park

Women's Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland Venue: Castle Park, Doncaster Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on the BBC Sport website; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Ireland women's coach Adam Griggs has made two changes for the top-of-the table Six Nations match against England in Doncaster on Sunday.

Aoife Doyle replaces Beibhinn Parsons on the wing while Katie Fitzhenry takes over from Michelle Claffey at centre.

Both sides have won their opening two games and pacesetters England edge the Irish on points difference.

"England are defending champions and are unbeaten so it's going to be a real challenge," said Grigg.

He added: "We are really looking forward to travelling over to Doncaster for this match.

"We have had a solid start to the tournament with two wins and are happy with the step up in our performance from week to week so far.

"We intend to focus on what we can control within our own game and believe if we get our systems right that we should be able to really put them under pressure.

"We have no intention of giving them anything easy and are relishing the opportunity to test ourselves against one of the best in the world."

England: McKenna; Dow, Scarratt (vc), Reed, Breach; Daley-McLean, Riley; Cornborough, Davies, Bern, Cleall, Aldcroft, Beckett, Fleetwood, Hunter (capt).

Replacements: Cokayne, D Harper, Brown, Millar-Mills, A Harper, Hunt, Harrison, Scott.

Ireland: Considine; Delany, Naoupu, Fitzhenry, Doyle, Keohane, Dane, Peat, Moloney, Djougang, McDermott, Bobbett, Griffin (capt), McMahon, Caplice.

Replacements: Dabanovich, Feely, Lyons, Cooney, Wall, Cronin, Muldoon, Tyrrell.