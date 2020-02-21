Six Nations 2020: Stuart Hogg urges Scotland to 'learn quick'

Stuart Hogg is yet to captain Scotland to victory in this year's Six Nations

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT

Captain Stuart Hogg says Scotland must "learn quick" if they are to become Six Nations contenders.

His side takes on hosts Italy on Saturday looking for a first win in the 2020 tournament, after bonus-point defeats against Ireland and England.

Hogg, 27, believes the team are still moving in the right direction despite once again failing to threaten a Six Nations title challenge.

"We need to get our stuff spot on," said Hogg.

"We are constantly learning, but we need to learn quick. We can't be sitting here in a couple of years' time saying exactly the same things. We've said that for a while now.

"The exciting thing is we can get better. The boys are working hard to create opportunities. We do expect to win everything - but the reality is we can't win everything."

'Everybody concentrates on the negatives'

Hogg has made costly errors in the losses to Ireland and England, but says he has not allowed them to dent his confidence.

"I will be doing my normal performance, going out to express myself and have some fun," said the Exeter Chiefs full-back.

"But everybody concentrates on the negatives nowadays, rather than the positives that happened in the game.

"I believe I've done a lot of good stuff in the past couple of weeks as well. But everybody concentrates on the not-so-good moments.

"I'm a confident player. I believe in my ability. I know that, on my day, I can play some good rugby. I'm looking forward to doing that on Saturday."