Pro14: Scarlets v Southern Kings (Sun)

Werner Kruger joined Scarlets from Bulls

South African international Werner Kruger takes over the captaincy as Scarlets host Southern Kings at Parc y Scarlets.

Kruger replaces the injured Steff Hughes as Scarlets make three changes.

Aaron Shingler, released from Six Nations duty, will look to impress Wayne Pivac and his coaching team.

Samson Lee is still out with a slight calf issue, while Paul Asquith comes into midfield and Fijian international lock Tevita Ratuva starts.

Going into round 12 of the competition, Scarlets sit in third place in the Conference B standings and were narrowly beaten by Edinburgh last time out.

"We had a lot of territory and possession against Edinburgh and we have learned a lot from that match - how to finish close to the tryline and being clinical in those areas, little details which we have put right this week and we're looking forward to getting on the field on Sunday to make those changes," Scarlets forwards coach Ioan Cunningham said.

Scarlets are still without the injured Jonathan Davies (knee) and Rhys Patchell (shoulder).

Scarlets: A O'Brien; C Baldwin, K Fonotia, P Asquith, S Evans; D Jones, K Hardy; P Price, T Davies, W Kruger, T Ratuva, S Lousi, A Shingler, J Macleod, U Cassiem

Replacements: I Phillips, D Evans J Sebastian, S Cummins, D Davis, D Blacker, R Conbeer, T Rogers

Southern Kings: C Winnaar; C Hollis, S Sithole, H Mnisi, E Cronje; D Catrakilis, S Ungerer; S Ferreira, J du Toit, R de Klerk, J Sexton, JC Astle, L Badiyana, R Lerm, E Louw

Replacements: A Van Rooyen, X Vos, P Scholtz, A Fortuin, B de Wee, T Bholi, J Allderman, E Ludick

Match officials

Referee: Andrew Brace (IRFU)

Assistants: Gareth John (WRU), Paul Haycock (IRFU)

TMO: Brian MacNeice (IRFU)

