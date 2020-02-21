Pro14: Hume and Lowry return to Ulster team to face Cheetahs

James Hume scored a try in the defeat by the Cheetahs earlier this season

Guinness Pro14: Ulster v Cheetahs Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Ulster FM and the BBC

James Hume and Michael Lowry are back in the Ulster side after injury and among five changes for the Pro14 game against the Cheetahs.

Centre Hume (hamstring) and full-back Lowry (ankle) will make their first appearance since October.

Bill Johnston returns at fly-half while Nick Timoney and Jordi Murphy come into the back row.

Former Ulster scrum-half Ruan Pienaar will make a welcome return to Belfast after being named in the Cheetahs team.

Pienaar, who enjoyed a successful seven-year spell with Ulster until 2017, will captain the South African visitors at the Kingspan Stadium.

The Cheetahs inflicted a 63-26 hammering on Ulster last October and are expected to proivde another stern test for the Irish province.

Ulster disappointing defeat to bottom side Ospreys last weekend leaves them seven points clear of the third-placed Cheetahs in Conference A.

Ulster: M Lowry, R Baloucoune, L Marshall, J Hume, L Ludik, B Johnston, D Shanahan; E O'Sullivan, A McBurney, M Moore, A O'Connor (capt), K Treadwell, N Timoney, J Murphy, M Coetzee.

Replacements:J Andrew, A Warwick, T O'Toole, D O'Connor, S Reidy, J Stewart, S Moore, C Gilroy.

Cheetahs: C Blommetjies, R Smith, W Small-Smith, BJ van Rensburg, C Barry, T Schoeman, R Pienaar (capt); B Venter, W Arnold, L de Bruin, S Manjezi, W Steenkamp, C Massyn, J Pokomela, J Wiese.

Replacements: J Dweba, C Marais, As Coetzee, JP du Preez, A Davis, T Meyer, L Fouche. Chris Smit.