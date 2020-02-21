Six Nations 2020: Ireland's Henderson out of England game for family reasons

Iain Henderson gets to grips with Jamie Ritchie in the opening Six Nations win over Scotland

Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Ireland lock Iain Henderson is out of Sunday's Six Nations game against England for family reasons with Devon Toner filling the void.

Versatile Ulster forward Henderson started in the opening two Six Nations matches against Scotland and Wales.

The inclusion of Leinster's Toner, capped 69 times by Ireland, is the only change to the line-up.

Toner's promotion sees Connacht second-row Ultan Dillane join the list of replacements.

Irish coach Andy Farrell kept faith with the side that defeated Wales a fortnight ago to make it two wins from two games.

Ireland will secure the Triple Crown if they overcome the World Cup finalists, who lost to France in their opener before bouncing back with a victory over Scotland.

Sunday's match will be Ireland's first Six Nations match at Twickenham since they clinched the Grand Slam at the venue in March 2018.

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Herring, Furlong, Toner, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Porter, Dillane, Doris, Cooney, Byrne, Earls.