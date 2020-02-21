Pro14: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons (Sat)

Jamie Dobie made his first Pro14 appearance against the Cheetahs in September 2019

Jamie Dobie will make his first start for Glasgow Warriors as they welcome the Dragons to Scotstoun Stadium.

The 18-year-old is one of six changes for Glasgow, with Grant Stewart, Tim Swinson, Ryan Wilson, Huw Jones and Ratu Tagive all starting on Saturday.

Dragons welcome back Ollie Griffiths to the back row for the first time since October, one of nine changes.

Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Sam Davies, Lloyd Fairbrother, Matthew Screech and Harrison Keddie all keep their place.

Stewart returns for Glasgow at hooker for the first time since January's away win at Benetton, he joins Aki Seiuli and Oli Kebble in the front-row.

Swinson joins Rob Harley in an experienced second-row while Wilson, who just signed a new two-year deal with the Warriors, starts at number eight.

For Dragons, Huw Taylor joins Griffiths for a new-look back row as Keddie moves to number eight.

Brock Harris returns after completing his suspension alongside hooker Ellis Shipp who makes just his second Pro14 start.

Wales Sevens' Joe Goodchild returns at full-back for his first senior start since April 2018.

"We know that it's the stage in the season where internationals take precedence, but we've got great depth and it's a chance for our boys to step up," said Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie.

"I thought Jamie [Dobie] was really good off the bench last week.

It's a great opportunity for him, we think he's got a big future and it's a chance for him to show that from the start this time out."

Dragons backs coach Barry Maddocks said: "Glasgow Warriors are a very good side, they have proven that over a number of years now, so we know the size of the challenge we will face up in Scotland.

"It's important to start well and feel like we're in the game from the off."

Glasgow Warriors: Glenn Bryce; Tommy Seymour, Huw Jones, Nick Grigg, Ratu Tagive; Pete Horne, Jamie Dobie; Aki Seiuli, Grant Steward, Oli Kebble, Rob Harley, Tim Swinson, Leone Nakarawa, Callum Gibbins (c), Ryan Wilson

Replacements: Mesu Dolokoto, Alex Allan, Ewan Mcquillin, Andrew Davidson, Chris Fusaro, Nick Frisby, Ruaridh Jackson, Niko Matawalu

Dragons: Joe Goodchild, Jared Rosser, Adam Warren, Jack Dixon, Ashton Hewitt, Sam Davies, Rhodri Williams (c); Brok Harris, Ellis Shipp, Lloyd Fairbrother, Joe Davies, Matthew Screech, Huw Taylor, Ollie Griffiths, Harrison Keddie

Replacements: Rhys Lawrence, Josh Reynolds, Aaron Jarvis, Max Williams, Taine Basham, Tavis Knoyle, Connor Edwards, Jacob Botica

Match officials

Referee: Swan Gallagher (IRFU)

Touch judges: Ian Kenny (SRU), Oisin Quinn (IRFU)

TMO: Leo Colgan (IRFU)

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.