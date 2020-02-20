Pro14: Zebre v Munster (Fri)

Rory Scannell and Sam Arnold return to the Munster line-up to face Zebre

Guinness Pro14: Zebre v Munster Venue: Stadio Giovanni Mari, Milan Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Preview, updates and match report on the BBC Sport website

Munster have made six changes for Friday night's Pro14 encounter against Zebre in Italy.

There's a new-look centre partnership with Sam Arnold and Rory Scannell returning while Craig Casey is handed a start at Scrum-half.

Darren O'Shea comes at lock while the final two changes are in the back row with flanker Chris Cloete and number eight Jack O'Sullivan brought in.

Munster lie second in Conference B and three points behind leaders Edinburgh.

Tommy O'Donnell and Darren Sweetnam are in line for a return to action with both named in the replacements after overcoming hamstring injuries.

O'Donnell last lined out against Leinster in December, while Sweetnam has been sidelined since October.

Munster coach Johann van Graan hands the captaincy to hooker Niall Scannell for the first time.

The Irish side notched up their seventh win from 11 league games last weekend with a 68-3 hammering of Southern Kings in Cork.

Zebre sit in sixth place in Conference A and go into the game at the Stadio Giovanni Mari game on the back of a 56-24 defeat by Glasgow Warriors.

Zebre: J Laloifi; P Balekana, J Elliott, T Boni (capt), P Bruno, F Brummer, J Renton; D Rimpelli, M Ceciliani, E Bello, M Kearney, I Nagle, M Mbanda, J Tuivaiti, R Giammarioli.

Replacements: M Luccardi, R Burgnara, M Nocero, L Krumov, G Biagi, N Casilio, P Pescetto, E Lucchin.

Munster: M Haley; C Nash, S Arnold, R Scannell, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan, C Casey; J Cronin, N Scannell (capt), J Ryan; F Wycherley, D O'Shea; A Botha, C Cloete, J O'Sullivan.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, J Loughman, S Archer, G Coombes, T O'Donnell, N Cronin, D Goggin, D Sweetnam.