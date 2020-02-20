Dan Tuohy: Rugby 'rotten from the core' says former Ireland lock on retirement

Dan Tuohy won his final Ireland cap against Scotland in 2015

Former Ireland lock Dan Tuohy said "the values that made me fall for rugby have nearly disappeared" as he retired from the sport because of injury.

The 34-year-old played 136 times for Ulster before joining Bristol in 2016. He sustained the hand injury that ended his career at French club Vannes.

"It's starting to look like it's rotten from the core," Tuohy said on Twitter.

"Integrity and loyalty is a thing of the past, even a simple gesture of looking someone in the eye has gone."

Bristol-born Tuohy, who won 11 Ireland caps, was a product of Weston-super-Mare RFC's youth system and had spells at Gloucester and Exeter before signing for Ulster in 2009.

The second-row also played at Leicester Tigers on loan from Bristol before signing a short-term deal with Stade Francais in 2018.

Tuohy recalled many good memories from his time in rugby but added: "I haven't always loved the sport".

"As a professional you get paid well, the lifestyle is class, all the [nonsense] aside it really is a dream job, although I had grown sick and tired of the pre-season goalsetting of honesty and respect being brandished around only to be broken almost straight away by the same people preaching it" he said.

"I've travelled the world, met some great people that now have become lifelong friends, memories that can never be taken away and some absolutely amazing nights out, and that's what it's all about."