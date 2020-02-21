Six Nations 2020: Wales v France preview, team news & key stats

Wales fly-half Dan Biggar is fit to return to face France having suffered concussion against Ireland last time out

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru; text commentary online; in-play clips and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

With fly-half Dan Biggar fit to start, Wales have made two changes to their starting XV for Saturday's game against unbeaten Six Nations leaders France.

Gareth Davies and Ross Moriarty come into the side to replace Tomos Williams and Aaron Wainwright respectively.

Virimi Vakatawa is the only fresh face in the France line-up.

The centre has recovered from a triceps injury and replaces Vincent Rattez, who suffered a broken fibula against Italy, with Gael Fickou switching to the wing.

Biggar has come through his latest concussion protocols after bashing heads with Ireland's Robbie Henshaw during Wales' 24-14 defeat in round two, a result that ended any Welsh hopes of back-to-back Grand Slams.

The Northampton Saints playmaker failed a dressing room head injury assessment in Dublin but has trained fully this week.

Victory for Wales would keep them in the Six Nations title mix - and recent history is on their side.

France have not won a Six Nations game in Cardiff since they triumphed there 26-20, 10 years ago, losing on four successive occasions.

Wales have also won eight of the countries' last nine meetings, including a World Cup quarter-final in Japan four months ago.

But with former Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards now in the French camp, the visitors have added steel and cohesion to their game.

Further spice has been added to the fixture by Wales prop Wyn Jones accusing France of illegal tactics at the scrum.

Commentator's notes - 'it could be very special'

Eddie Butler: It appears the target area for tacklers has come down, touch wood, below shoulder height, and the hands of the ball-carriers are a little freer - only a little, but it might liberate Wales and France. Both look ready to cut loose.

Can Wales work a way through the French defensive line that may be tackling low, but is rushing up hard and fast under the whip of Shaun Edwards? Can France keep their concentration in attack for more than 10 minutes at a time?

If the answers are yes and yes, it could be Wales 40 France 38. And very special.

View from both camps - 'the atmosphere will be electric'

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac: "We want to build on what we have done so far and are looking to be more accurate with what we do and improve on that aspect.

"Saturday is going to be a packed Principality Stadium, we know the atmosphere will be electric and it is set for a big day in Cardiff."

France head coach Fabien Galthie on accusations that France will "cheat" in the scrum: "It's a lack of respect towards our scrum, towards our team, towards French rugby, towards our nation.

"In the first two matches, their scrum collapsed 13 times and was penalised six times. We were penalised four times."

Line-ups

Wales: 15-Leigh Halfpenny, 14-George North, 13-Nick Tompkins, 12-Hadleigh Parkes, 11-Josh Adams, 10-Dan Biggar, 9-Gareth Davies; 1-Wyn Jones. 2-Ken Owens, 3-Dillon Lewis, 4-Jake Ball, 5-Alun Wyn Jones (captain), 6-Ross Moriarty, 7-Justin Tipuric, 8-Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: 16-Ryan Elias, 17-Rob Evans, 18-Leon Brown, 19-Will Rowlands, 20-Aaron Wainwright, 21-Tomos Williams, 22-Jarrod Evans, 23-Johnny McNicholl

France: 15-Anthony Bouthier, 14-Teddy Thomas, 13-Virimi Vakatawa, 12-Arthur Vincent, 11-Gael Fickou, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Antoine Dupont; 1-Cyril Baille, 2-Julien Marchand, 3-Mohamed Haouas, 4-Bernard Le Roux, 5-Paul Willemse, 6-Francois Cros, 7-Charles Ollivon (captain), 8-Gregory Alldritt

Replacements: 16-Camille Chat, 17-Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18-Demba Bamba, 19-Romain Taofifenua, 20-Dylan Cretin, 21-Baptiste Serin, 22-Mathieu Jalibert, 23-Thomas Ramos

Match facts

Head-to-head

Wales have won eight of the past nine meetings, including last year's World Cup quarter-final.

Only two of those eight victories have been by a double-figure margin - the average is 7.6 points.

Wales

Wales are on a seven-match winning run at home in the Six Nations.

Against Ireland last time out, they conceded four tries or more in a Six Nations match for only the second time since 2006.

Josh Adams has scored nine tries in his last seven Tests.

France

France have never won their first three Six Nations games without going on to win the Grand Slam.

They could win four consecutive Six Nations matches - their best run since an eight-game streak between March 2009 and February 2011.

Skipper Charles Ollivon has scored four tries in his last three Tests.

Bernard le Roux leads the tournament for tackles made (44) and dominant tackles (8).

Match officials

Referee: Matthew Carley (England)

Touch judges: Wayne Barnes (England) & Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Graham Hughes (England)