Ben Glynn: Northampton sign Ospreys lock on short-term loan

Northampton Saints have signed Ospreys lock Ben Glynn on a short-term loan deal to cover a second-row crisis.

Following injuries to David Ribbans and Alex Moon, and Courtney Lawes on Six Nations duty with England, Saints are now without four locks following Api Ratuniyarawa's four-week suspension.

They have turned to 6ft 6in former Bristol and Harlequins man Glynn, 28, who can also play in the back row.

"He offers an immediate option in a position of need," said Chris Boyd.

The Saints director of rugby added: "Injuries and international availability throughout the Six Nations period is obviously putting a little strain on the depth of our squad.

"We've got to get over that challenge and Ben will help us to do that. In the very short time he has been with the squad, he has slotted in brilliantly. So, despite a bit of a whirlwind week, he will certainly be in contention for selection against Exeter this weekend."

Cheltenham-born Glynn, who represented England at Under-18 level, has been with Ospreys since signing from Harlequins in October.

He made 40 appearances in two years with Quins, who he joined in 2017 after seven years at Bristol.

Northampton are second in the Premiership table going into Sunday's match against leaders Exeter at Sandy Park, although a bonus-point win for Sale at home to Leicester on Friday would drop Saints to third.