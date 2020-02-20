Ryan Wilson: Glasgow Warriors back-row forward signs new contract

Ryan Wilson has spent a decade at Glasgow Warriors

Co-captain and Scotland back row Ryan Wilson has followed Peter Horne and Nick Grigg in agreeing a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

Wilson, 30, has been with Glasgow since turning professional in 2010 and has played 49 times for Scotland.

Only three players - Chris Fusaro, Graeme Morrison and Rob Harley - have made more than his 166 appearances for the club.

"The club means a lot to me," Wilson told the Warriors website.

"I've seen it grow from when we were playing in front of 1,000 at Firhill to where we are now, and I want to see it keep going in that direction."

Danny Wilson will replace Dave Rennie as Glasgow head coach this summer and Wilson said his namesake "made it clear that I was part of his plans going forward, which was really great to hear".

"I've worked with him with Scotland - he's an excellent coach and a really good bloke, and I get on with him really well," he added.

"I know where his head's at in terms of wanting us to move forward and I'm excited to be a part of that."