England Women v Ireland Women: Zoe Harrison 'wants more' despite sell-out

Zoe Harrison started at fly-half in England's win against Scotland

Women's Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland Venue: Castle Park, Doncaster Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 12:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on the BBC Sport website; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

England have sold out Doncaster's Castle Park for the first time for Sunday's Women's Six Nations game against Ireland, but Red Roses back Zoe Harrison says the side "want more".

The record attendance for an England Women ticketed home game outside a World Cup is 10,545 - but Castle Park's capacity is barely half that at 5,007.

Harrison, 21, hopes bigger venues are on the horizon for the team.

"Our goal is to sell out Twickenham," she told BBC Sport.

"It's massive that we are selling out stadiums now. We're so happy but we want more. The game is growing so we want to sell out bigger stadiums and push it further.

"I would like to explore some of the [men's] Premiership teams' stadiums and start getting round the country."

Sunday's game will be the third time England Women have played at Castle Park as they continue their Grand Slam defence against the only other unbeaten team in the tournament.

A crowd of 10,545 watched the Red Roses beat Italy at Exeter's Sandy Park in the 2019 Six Nations and the Rugby Football Union's head of women's performance Nicky Ponsford says the latest sell-out crowd is "really exciting".

"We've been close to selling out Doncaster before but we haven't actually done it," Ponsford said on the RFU website.

"What this does show is how far the game is moving on, that people want to come and see us play and there's nothing better than playing in stadiums that are sold out."