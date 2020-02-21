Six Nations 2020: Italy v Scotland preview, team news & key stats

Exiled fly-half Finn Russell has said he has "no relationship" with Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend

Guinness Six Nations: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra & BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary online; video highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Team news

Scotland travel to Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday with a point to prove after losing the Calcutta Cup in awful weather conditions two weeks ago.

That defeat means Scotland lie fifth in the table, with no wins and no tries, while only bonus points keep them ahead of their bottom-placed opponents.

Fly-half Finn Russell remains in exile following disciplinary issues.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has made three changes to the side beaten by England at Murrayfield.

Gloucester centre Chris Harris, who scored his only Six Nations try to date in the win against Italy last year, starts, with Huw Jones dropped.

Injured Glasgow lock Jonny Gray is replaced by Edinburgh second row Ben Toolis, while former captain Stuart McInally is preferred to Fraser Brown at hooker.

There are also four changes on the bench where Edinburgh forwards WP Nel and Grant Gilchrist, Glasgow flanker Matt Fagerson and Sale wing Byron McGuigan all come in.

Italy keep faith with the same team who were defeated in Paris, although back row Marco Lazzaroni replaces Treviso team-mate Federico Ruzza among the replacements.

Commentator's notes

Sara Orchard: A Six Nations weekend in Rome will no doubt appeal to the whole Scotland team. Storm Russell is calming (albeit not died away) and expectations of a first win should be well-met. Among the changes, the return to the starting XV of former captain Stuart McInally should offer some subtle leadership to assist the green Stuart Hogg.

Italy were much improved at the Stade de France as they tried to forget their Principality performance, reflected by head coach Franco Smith's faith in an unchanged team.

View from both camps

Italy head coach Franco Smith: "We have shown improvements against France. We want to make an important performance in front of our fans at the Stadio Olimpico, showing everyone our game and our true potential."

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend: "Italy are always a very tough opponent, especially in Rome, where we know they'll look to play with a huge amount of energy.

"It's a different Italy team to the one we've played in the past. In their opening two games, they have played with real ambition and width.

"They've also selected athletic ball-players who suit this strategy and are comfortable playing at a high tempo.

"We are well aware of the threats throughout their team and how their attacking game can cause problems for any defence."

Line-ups

Italy: 15-Jayden Hayward, 14-Mattia Bellini, 13-Luca Morisi, 12-Carlo Canna, 11-Matteo Minozzi, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Callum Braley; 1-Andrea Lovotti, 2-Luca Bigi (captain), 3-Giosue Zilocchi, 4-Alessandro Zanni, 5-Niccolo Cannone, 6-Jake Polledri, 7-Sebastian Negri, 8-Brahm Steyn

Replacements: 16-Federico Zani, 17-Danilo Fischetti, 18-Marco Riccioni, 19-Marco Lazzaroni, 20-Dean Budd, 21-Giovanni Licata, 22-Guglielmo Palazzani, 23-Giulio Bisegni

Scotland: 15-Stuart Hogg (captain), 14-Sean Maitland, 13-Chris Harris, 12-Sam Johnson, 11-Blair Kinghorn, 10-Adam Hastings, 9-Ali Price; 1-Rory Sutherland, 2-Stuart McInally, 3-Zander Fagerson, 4-Ben Toolis, 5-Scott Cummings, 6-Jamie Ritchie, 7-Hamish Watson, 8-Magnus Bradbury

Replacements: 16-Fraser Brown, 17-Allan Dell, 18-WP Nel, 19-Grant Gilchrist, 20-Matt Fagerson, 21-George Horne, 22-Rory Hutchinson, 23-Byron McGuigan

Match facts

Head-to-head

Italy's only win in their last 32 Six Nations matches came against Scotland in February 2015.

They have won seven of their 20 Six Nations matches versus Scotland (L13) - their best record against any team.

However, Scotland have triumphed in the last four meetings in this tournament.

Italy

Italy have lost their last 24 Six Nations fixtures, extending their own record.

They have lost 20 of their last 21 tournament games by a double-figure margin.

Italy have conceded 10 tries in their opening two matches and an average of 38.5 points per game.

They are yet to keep a team to 20 points or fewer since the 2015 win against Scotland.

Scotland

Scotland are winless in six championship matches (D1, L5).

They have won just three of their last 23 away games in the Six Nations, all against Italy.

Scotland's return of 0.46 points per opposition 22 visit is a tournament low, while they have also enjoyed the most territory (56%) without scoring a try.

They have also scored the fewest tries (0) and points (18) so far in this Six Nations and have the worst line-out success rate (67.9%).

Match officials

Referee: Ben O'Keeffe (New Zealand)

Touch judges: Mathieu Raynal (France) & Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)