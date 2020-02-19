Six Nations: Wales U20 make seven changes for France

Jacob Beetham will make his first start of the Six Nations against France

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Zip World Stadium, Colwyn Bay Date: Friday, 22 February Kick-off: 19:35 GMT Coverage: Live on Scum V Live on BBC Two Wales and BBC Sport website

Wales Under-20s have made seven changes as they bid for a first win of the Six Nations against France on Friday.

In the backline Jacob Beetham starts at full-back along with wingers Frankie Jones and Mason Grady.

Centre Bradley Roderick replaces the injured Osian Knott with scrum-half Ellis Bevan also getting the nod.

Up front hooker Dom Booth starts ahead of Will Griffiths and second row James Fender comes in for the injured Jac Price.

Wales have lost to Italy and Ireland in the opening two games but head coach Gareth Williams is looking forward to the challenge against France.

"We are aware of what's coming but I hope the disappointment from the Ireland game will drive our boys on," Williams said.

"That game could have been much closer if we hadn't committed errors in the first half. Ultimately we just want to keep putting ourselves into those positions."

Wales U20: Jacob Beetham (Cardiff Blues), Frankie Jones (Aberavon), Bradley Roderick (Ospreys), Aneurin Owen (Dragons), Mason Grady (Cardiff Blues), Sam Costelow (Leicester Tigers), Ellis Bevan (Cardiff Met); Theo Bevacqua (Cardiff Blues), Dom Booth (Scarlets), Ben Warren (Cardiff Blues), James Fender (Ospreys), Ben Carter (Dragons), Ioan Davies (Cardiff Blues), Jac Morgan (Scarlets - Captain), Morgan Strong (Ospreys)

Replacements: Will Griffiths (Dragons), Callum Williams (Scarlets), Archie Griffin (Bath Rugby), Rhys Thomas (Ospreys), Gwilym Bradley (Cardiff Blues), Dafydd Buckland (Dragons), Joe Hawkins (Ospreys), Josh Thomas (Ospreys)