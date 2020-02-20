Six Nations 2020: Wales coach Wayne Pivac considers changes for France

Wales players, including Ross Moriarty, George North, Dan Biggar and Alun Wyn Jones, leave the Aviva Stadium pitch following defeat to Ireland in Dublin.

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales coach Wayne Pivac will consider changes to face France as his side aim to put their Six Nations campaign back on track following defeat to Ireland.

Fitness concerns surround wing Josh Adams (hip) and fly-half Dan Biggar (head) who were both forced off the field in Dublin.

Wales say both players should be fit while Shane Williams insists George North should keep his starting spot.

"George is a class player," said Williams.

North, 27, had a quiet game in the 24-14 loss to Ireland but Wales record try scorer Williams has highlighted the enduring qualities of the wing who has scored 40 tries in 93 games for Wales.

"George is experienced enough to know now that it doesn't always go your way," said Williams.

"It is hard but the reason George has scored all these tries and won big games for us is because he is a class act.

"I don't think we've seen the best of George yet in this tournament and there is a lot more to come from him."

Former Wales fly-half and captain Jonathan Davies believes it would prove a big call to drop North.

"He has the experience and the knack of scoring tries," said Davies.

Wayne Pivac replaced fellow New Zealander Warren Gatland as Wales coach

"It will be an interesting selection and a brave one if he leaves George out and that's why he (Wayne Pivac) gets paid the big bucks."

Other areas of debate surround centre, scrum-half, back-row and the fitness of fly-half Biggar.

Fit-again Ospreys centre Owen Watkin will battle with Nick Tompkins for a midfield spot while Gareth Davies will come into contention at scrum-half after Tomos Williams started the first two games.

Dragons back-rower Ross Moriarty could also add a more physical presence in the Wales forward pack.

Wales have also indicated Biggar should be fit despite being forced off the field against Ireland early in the second half after failing a head injury assessment.

It is a third head injury for Biggar in five months after two incidents in the 2019 World Cup in Japan against Australia and Fiji but Wales say the Northampton number 10 has passed all the concussion protocols.

Pivac names his side on Thursday at 12:00 GMT.