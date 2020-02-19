Bryan Byrne: Bristol Bears sign Leinster hooker on loan; Harry Thacker injured

Bryan Byrne has made 47 appearances in all competitions for Leinster

Bristol Bears have signed Leinster hooker Bryan Byrne on a short-term loan deal to provide injury cover.

The move comes with Harry Thacker having been ruled out for three months with a neck injury.

Byrne, 26, will join the Premiership side after Sunday's match against Worcester Warriors at Ashton Gate.

"Following confirmation of Harry's long-term injury, we needed to bring in cover for the hooker position," Bears director of rugby Pat Lam said.

"We're grateful to Leo Cullen and the IRFU for supporting this move and for their co-operation.

"Like all Leinster players, Bryan has proven quality and experience at the highest level of the domestic game."