Autumn Internationals: Wales to face world champions South Africa and New Zealand

Wales last beat New Zealand in 1953

Wales will face 2019 World Cup winners South Africa and New Zealand in two of their four 2020 autumn internationals.

Wayne Pivac's team welcome the All Blacks to Cardiff for the first time in three years on Saturday, 14 November.

Two weeks later Wales have the chance to avenge the World Cup semi-final defeat as they host the Springboks.

The autumn series begins against Fiji on Saturday, 7 November and will also include a Test against Argentina on Sunday, 22 November.

The South Africa match falls outside World Rugby's international window which means Pivac will not have access to any English-based players.

Following the 2020 Six Nations, Wales face New Zealand on a two-test Tour in July after first travelling to face Japan on 27 June.

This autumn series carries extra jeopardy as the draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France will be made following its conclusion.

Wales currently lie fifth in the world rankings and will be aiming for a place in the top four which forms the top band of seedings for the World Cup draw.

Wales 2020 Autumn Series

Wales v Fiji, Saturday, 7 November, 13:00 GMT

Wales v New Zealand, Saturday, 14 November, 17:30 GMT

Wales v Argentina, Sunday, 22 November, 14:15 GMT

Wales v South Africa, Saturday 28 November, 17:30 GMT.