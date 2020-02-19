Six Nations: Scotland drop Huw Jones for Chris Harris against Italy

Glasgow Warriors back Jones featured in the defeats to Ireland and England but will not start against Italy

Six Nations Championship: Italy v Scotland Venue: Stadio Olimpico, Rome Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 14:15 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC One; listen BBC Radio 5live & BBC Radio Scotland; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Scotland centre Huw Jones has been replaced by Chris Harris in one of three changes to the side for Saturday's Six Nations match in Italy.

Ben Toolis replaces the injured Jonny Gray at lock, while Stuart McInally also comes in for Fraser Brown.

Fly-half Finn Russell is still missing after a breach of team protocol.

Gregor Townsend's men are searching for their first win of the championship after defeats against Ireland and England.

The national side are yet to score a try in their opening two Six Nations matches, while opponents Italy have conceded 10 tries in their openers - also two defeats.

The last time Scotland's opponents won in the competition was against them at Murrayfield in 2015.

Matt Fagerson features on the bench in place of Simon Berghan after being added to the squad this week, having initially been ruled out by injury.

He is joined by Edinburgh tighthead William Nel who replaces Nick Haining, while second-row Grant Gilchrist and wing Byron McGuigan take the places of promoted Harris and Toolis.

Townsend believes it is the "right time" for Harris and McInally to come into the starting team.

"We believe Chris [Harris] and Stuart [McInally] deserve this opportunity," he said. "They were very close to the starting XV when we entered this campaign. We think this is the right time for them to come in.

"Chris has been excellent for Gloucester this season and has continued to make improvements since the summer. He works very hard on both sides of the ball, which will be important this week. Stuart has shown over the past few weeks he's back to full fitness and is raring to go and Ben gets an opportunity to start following Jonny's injury.

"Second-row is a position we have a lot of competition in. We're looking forward to seeing how he combines again with Scott [Cummings] after a successful outing against Russia in the World Cup."

Scotland: Hogg (capt); Maitland, Harris, Johnson, Kinghorn; Hastings, Price; Sutherland, McInally, Fagerson, Cummings, Toolis, Ritchie, Watson, Bradbury.

Replacements: Brown, Dell, Nel, Gilchrist, Fagerson, Horne, Hutchinson, McGuigan.