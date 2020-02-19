Six Nations 2020: Unbeaten Ireland unchanged to face England at Twickenham

Caelan Doris returns to the Ireland replacements after being injured in the opening win over Scotland

Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC 5 Live Sports Extra & Radio Ulster; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app.

Triple Crown-chasing Ireland have named an unchanged side for Sunday's Six Nations match against World Cup finalists England at Twickenham.

Head coach Andy Farrell's only change is on the bench as Leinster forward Caelan Doris returns to the squad after being ruled out of the win over Wales.

The number eight made his Ireland debut in the opening day defeat of Scotland, but went off early with a head injury.

Peter O'Mahony replaced him and has retained his starting place.

The experienced Munster back row responded well to being left out against against Scotland and will again play flanker, with CJ Stander, man-of-the-match against Wales, at number eight.

Max Deegan drops out of the matchday 23 that secured an impressive 24-14 win over the reigning Six Nations champions in Dublin on 8 February, a result which means Farrell's men would clinch a Triple Crown with victory at Twickenham.

Sunday's match will be Ireland's first Six Nations match at Twickenham since they clinched the Grand Slam at the venue in March 2018.

England, who beat the Scots in round two after losing their opener against France, will be without prop Mako Vunipola after he returned to Tonga for family reasons.

With Conor Murray keeping his place at scrum-half, John Cooney must once again settle for a place on the bench despite his impressive form in the Ulster number nine jersey this season.

Ireland: Larmour; Conway, Henshaw, Aki, Stockdale; Sexton, Murray; Healy, Herring, Furlong, Henderson, Ryan, O'Mahony, van der Flier, Stander.

Replacements: Kelleher, Kilcoyne, Porter, Toner, Doris, Cooney, Byrne, Earls.