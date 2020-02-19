Ireland hoping for a 'beautiful day' against England after visit from U2 singer Bono

U2's hit songs include 'I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For' and 'Beautiful Day'

U2 singer Bono has paid a visit to the Ireland rugby camp ahead of Sunday's Six Nations match against England.

He spoke to Andy Farrell's squad at their hotel on Tuesday evening.

The Dublin band posted a picture of him serving food to Ireland captain Johnny Sexton, captioned: "At your service, Sir... and always at the service of a truly great Irish team!"

"He put real time and effort into it," said Farrell, whose side would lift the Triple Crown with a win at Twickenham.

"There wasn't too much singing, actually, but we were blown away that he gave up time to come over and see us. He was top of the wish list.

"He's a private guy who really doesn't do much of these things, but he loves his rugby. He told us some stories and we got a lot out of that. He's obviously a proud Irishman so we connect with that."

Bono, whose real name is Paul Hewson, was joined by former Ireland captain Paul O'Connell, who is spending the week in their training camp.

Farrell's men secured home victories over Scotland and Wales in their opening two Six Nations games. After Sunday's encounter in London, they are at home to Italy before a potential Grand Slam decider away to France.