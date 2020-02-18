Six Nations 2020: Ireland's Henshaw ready for Twickenham 'cauldron'

Robbie Henshaw gets a tug from England's Ben Youngs in last year's Six Nations game in Dublin

Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Ireland centre Robbie Henshaw expects a "hostile environment" at Twickenham for Sunday's Six Nations game with England.

The Irish have won their opening two games and return to the venue where they clinched the Grand Slam in 2018.

"It's been a good start for us but we're well aware of the challenge going to Twickenham - it's a cauldron-like atmosphere there," said Henshaw.

"But we have that bit of confidence from two years ago. We've pulled up big performances there before."

"We've all played there before and we can expect it to be a hostile environment and a really tough place to go," Henshaw added at a press conference on Tuesday.

"Two years ago we went there, backs to the wall, and we had the Grand Slam on the line. You're against a tough opposition and a tough crowd, we're under no illusions.

Twickenham buzz

"It's a very tough place to play but I suppose that creates more excitement for us to go there."

Henshaw should retain his place in Ireland's starting XV after a failed HIA forced him off early during the 24-14 bonus-point success over Wales on 8 February.

Victory over Wayne Pivac's men in Dublin, which came a week after a nervy 19-12 win over unfancied Scotland, has left the Irish level on nine points with France at the top of the standings going into round three.

Under the guidance of new head coach Andy Farrell, they can clinch Triple Crown glory this weekend, something Leinster player Henshaw was quick to play down.

"The focus is on ourselves - that (the Triple Crown) is kind of in the background - and how we can get things right in the early part of the week and build towards the end of the week to put in that clinical performance," said Henshaw.

"That's not at the forefront at the moment, it's more getting our bits of detail right in training and making sure we're getting our work done."