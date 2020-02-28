Premiership: Bath v Bristol Bears

Wales' Rhys Webb left Toulon last month and has agreed a contract with Ospreys from next season

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Rec Date: Sunday, 1 March Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Wales scrum-half Rhys Webb goes straight into Bath's starting side for Sunday's West Country derby at home to Bristol Bears after signing on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old arrived on a short-term deal for the rest of this season.

Bears make seven changes, with back Henry Purdy (hamstring) ruled out.

Number eight Jordan Crane starts as he makes his first competitive appearance of the season for the away side, who also include Alapati Leiua on the wing and scrum-half Andy Uren.

Bath director of rugby Stuart Hooper told BBC Radio Bristol:

"Rhys [Webb] became available very quickly and we acted swiftly to get his services until the end of the season.

"He's a genuinely world-class player, a British & Irish Lion, and will add to our group and add to our push to the end of the season.

"We have had three good wins in a row and we want to keep that going."

Bristol Bears director of rugby Pat Lam told BBC Radio Bristol:

"It's going to be a massive challenge. We haven't done the double over [Bath] since the 2006 season so it just underlines how tough it is.

"Even more so, Bath are going really well and they know how to win at home. We're under no illusions about how tough that's going to be.

"Derby games are about our supporters. We are realise the importance for our community."

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Willison, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Webb; Boyce, Walker, Stuart, McNally, Stooke, Williams, Louw (c), Faletau.

Replacements: Doughty, Obano, Judge, Ellis, Bayliss, Cook, Burns, Wright.

Bristol Bears: C Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Leiua; Sheedy, Uren; Thomas, Malton, Thiede, Holmes, Joyce, Vui, Luatua (c), Crane.

Replacements: Capon, Woolmore, Lahiff, Hughes, Hamilton, Randall, Madigan, Protheroe.