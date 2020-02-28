Premiership: Leicester Tigers v Worcester Warriors

Worcester match winner Ted Hill received the traditional guard of honour at Welford Road last season after scoring two tries on his debut to beat Leicester

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Welford Road Date: Saturday, 29 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Leicester Tigers host Worcester looking to avoid losing at home to Warriors for a third successive year.

Dan Cole captains Tigers, who make six changes from the 36-3 defeat at Sale.

Warriors have centre Ryan Mills fit for his first appearance in almost two months as they aim to end a run of four straight Premiership defeats.

Mills comes in for injured Wales international Ashley Beck, while there is still no place in the 23 for Chris Pennell or club captain GJ van Velze.

Tigers have back-rowers Jordan Taufua and Sione Kalamafoni, hooker Jake Kerr and lock Harry Wells back in the pack, while Ben White comes in at scrum-half and centre George Worth replaces the injured Jaco Taute.

Warriors, who did the league double over Leicester last season and also beat the Tigers at home on the opening day of this season in October, have won on both their last two visits to Welford Road - having never previously won there in over a century of trying.

But, after their early-season promise, Worcester's three successive narrow losing bonus-point defeats by Wasps, Bath and Bristol last weekend have left Alan Solomons' side just four points ahead of Leicester, who would climb out of 11th place and overhaul Warriors with a comfortable bonus-point win.

Leicester Tigers: Veainu; Holmes, Worth, Eastmond, Olowofela; Reid, White; Bateman, Kerr, Cole (capt), Lavanini, Wells, Liebenberg, Taufua, Kalamafoni.

Replacements: Polota-Nau, Leatigaga, Heyes, Batley, Reffell, Simmons, McPhillips, Thomas.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Lawrence, Mills, David; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Moulds (capt), Schonert, Bresler, G Kitchener, Hill, Mama, du Preez.

Replacements: Annett, Owen, Palframan, Kitchener, Lewis, Heaney, Lance, van Breda.

Referee: Adam Leal.