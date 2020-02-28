Premiership: Harlequins v Exeter Chiefs

Gabriel Ibitoye scores a try
Gabriel Ibitoye scored two tries as Harlequins beat a weakened Exeter side in the Premiership Cup semi-final
Gallagher Premiership
Venue: Twickenham Stoop Date: Saturday, 29 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Harlequins bring Matt Symons back into their second row as they host table-topping Exeter at The Stoop.

Symons joins prop Mark Lambert, who makes his 250th Quins appearance, while Ross Chilsholm is back from injury and replaces Cadan Murley on the wing.

Having thrashed Northampton 57-7 last week, Exeter make just three changes.

Props Alec Hepburn and Enrique Pieretto play, while Scotland lock Sam Skinner makes his first league start of the season after recovering from injury.

Harlequins: Morris; Chisholm, Penny, Lasike, Ibitoye; Smith, Care; Lambert, Baldwin, Kerrod, Young, Symons, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt

Replacements: Gray, Auterac, Collier, Cavubati, Kunatani, Saunders, Herron, Saili

Exeter: Dollman; O'Flaherty, Whitten, Hendrickson, Woodburn; Simmonds (capt), White; Hepburn, Taione, Pieretto, Kirsten, Skinner. Ewers, Vermeulen, Simmonds

Replacements: Poole, Keast, Williams, Hill, Armand, Maunder, Steenson, Devoto

