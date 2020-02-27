Premiership: Gloucester v Sale Sharks

Mark Wilson has been called into Eddie Jones' England squad for the Six Nations

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Kingsholm Date: Friday, 28 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Gloucester boss Johan Ackermann has reshuffled his squad following the last round of Six Nations fixtures.

Callum Braley and Jake Polledri return from Italy duty to feature, while Tom Marshall is back from injury.

Back-row Mark Wilson has been called into the England Six Nations squad and misses out for Sale who are second in the Premiership.

Ben Curry comes in as replacement in one of a number of changes by Sharks boss Steve Diamond.

Gloucester: Marshall; Seabrook, Twelvetrees, Atkinson, Thorley; Cipriani, Braley; Hohneck, Marais, Balmain, Slater, Mostert (c), Ackermann, Polledri, Morgan

Replacements: Gleave, Rapava Ruskin, Knight, Craig, Ludlow, Chapman, Evans. Banahan

Sale: Hammersley; McGuigan, S. James, L. James, Yarde; R. Du Preez, Cliff; Oosthuizen, Webber, John, Evans, JL. Du Preez, Ross, Curry, D. Du Preez

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, Cooper-Woolley, Phillips, Postlethwaite, Warr, Curtis, Solomona