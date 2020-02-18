Toby Flood: Newcastle fly-half extends contract until 2022

Toby Flood won 60 caps for England between 2006 and 2013

Newcastle Falcons back Toby Flood has signed a two-year contract extension with the Championship leaders.

The 34-year-old former England international, who can play at fly-half or centre, will remain at Kingston Park until the summer of 2022.

Flood has made 129 appearances for the Falcons over the course of two spells on Tyneside.

"It's not a decision that has been taken lightly. A lot of thought has gone into how my body is," he said.

"After what happened last season with our relegation, I feel a duty to set the record straight and put a few things right with regards to us competing well again in the Premiership.

"I still feel I can make a positive contribution."

Flood won three Premiership titles with Leicester Tigers and also had a spell playing in France with Toulouse.

Newcastle have won all 13 of their Championship this season and have a 12-point lead over second-placed Ealing Trailfinders with nine games of the campaign remaining.

Adam Radwan, Gary Graham, Jamie Blamire, Alex Tait and Tom Arscott have previously signed new deals with the Falcons.