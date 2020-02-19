Andy Hancock: Memorable England try-scorer dies aged 80

Media playback is not supported on this device Hancock scores famous England try

Former England player Andy Hancock - scorer of one of the greatest individual tries in Test history - has died at the age of 80.

The ex-Northampton Saints wing passed away peacefully at home on 9 February.

Hancock won three caps, scoring a last-minute 70-yard solo try against Scotland in 1965 to deny the visitors their first Twickenham win in 27 years.

"The truth is, I should've kicked it," he told BBC Radio Northampton on the 50th anniversary of the try in 2015.

"There were no great celebrations like there are today, one or two came up and said 'well done' and that was it. Not until I read the papers afterwards did I realise what the fuss was all about.

"Looking back, I'd rather have won a few more caps, frankly, than be remembered for one try."

Dartford-born Hancock played 73 times for Northampton between 1964 and 1968 and also had a successful career as a chartered surveyor and town planner.

"He was an ultra-reliable winger. Short and stocky, but agile with it," said former Saints and England captain Bob Taylor.

"He scored tries like the one he did for England many times for Saints."