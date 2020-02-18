Dragons centre Tom Griffiths out for season

Tom Griffiths is an England under-20 international

Dragons centre Tom Griffiths is set to miss the rest of the season after picking up a serious knee injury in a training session with Cardiff Blues.

Blues and Dragons trained together at the Arms Park on 7 February with the regions having no matches for four weeks.

Welsh-qualified centre Griffiths will have surgery on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old has played six games this season following a move from Saracens in the summer of 2019.

The Dragons travel to face Glasgow in the Pro14 this Saturday.

It will be Dean Ryan's side first game for five weeks after the home game against Benetton was called off last Saturday because of Storm Dennis.

That match has been arranged for Friday, 6 March.

The game, originally scheduled for Saturday, 15 February, was postponed due to severe weather "which would have greatly impacted health and safety criteria".

Both clubs have agreed with Pro14 and television broadcasters on a new date.

Dragons are fifth in Conference A and Benetton are sixth in Conference B.