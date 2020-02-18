Six Nations 2020: Wales women make five changes for France visit

Media playback is not supported on this device Women's Six Nations: Beibhinn Parsons scores Ireland opener against Wales

Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Arms Park, Cardiff Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 12:00 GMT Coverage: Live coverage on S4C, updates and report on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales women have made five changes as they seek a first win of the 2020 Six Nations campaign against France.

Megan Webb and Caitlin Lewis will make their first Six Nations appearances, at centre and wing respectively,

Kayleigh Powell returns from injury after missing the Ireland defeat.

Lock Georgia Evans earns a first Six Nations start and elsewhere in the forwards, Bethan Lewis returns to the back-row alongside Alisha Butchers and captain Siwan Lillicrap.

"Sunday's game is a fantastic opportunity to play against quality opposition at our home," coach Geraint Lewis said.

"A number of our players are in the infancy of their international careers and opportunities like this are invaluable ahead of the World Cup.

"Some girls who've been playing well have missed out on this occasion, but it gives other players the chance to step up to the plate."

Wales

Kayleigh Powell; Caitlin Lewis, Megan Webb, Kerin Lake, Lisa Neumann; Robyn Wilkins, Keira Bevan; Gwenllian Pyrs, Kelsey Jones, Cerys Hale, Georgia Evans, Gwen Crabb, Alisha Butchers, Bethan Lewis, Siwan Lillicrap (capt).

Replacements: Molly Kelly, Cara Hope, Ruth Lewis, Robyn Lock, Manon Johnes, Ffion Lewis, Courtney Keight, Lauren Smyth.