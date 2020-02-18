Hallam Amos: Wales add Cardiff Blues back to Six Nations squad

Hallam Amos' most recent appearance for Wales was the 2019 World Cup bronze medal match loss to New Zealand

Guinness Six Nations: Wales v France Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 16:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC One Wales, BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru, text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

Wales have added Cardiff Blues back Hallam Amos to their Six Nations squad.

Amos, 25, initially missed out on selection because of an ankle injury but his return is timely given Wales' fitness concerns among the backs.

Owen Lane is out of the entire Six Nations with a hamstring injury, while fellow wing Josh Adams left the field with a knock to his hip during the defeat in Ireland earlier this month.

However, it is understood Adams has returned to training and is fully fit.