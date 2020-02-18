Mako Vunipola: England prop to miss Ireland Six Nations game for family reasons
|Six Nations Championship: England v Ireland
|Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app
England prop Mako Vunipola will miss Sunday's Six Nations game against Ireland after returning to Tonga for family reasons.
Vunipola, 29, wasn't selected for England's opening weekend defeat by France, but started in the round two win over Scotland at Murrayfield.
More to follow.
Forwards
Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Bath Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Beno Obano (Bath Rugby), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs)
Backs
Elliot Daly (Saracens), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Jacob Umaga (Wasps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers)