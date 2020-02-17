Matt Faddes: Ulster back to miss rest of season because of injury

Matt Faddes has scored 35 points for Ulster this season

A shoulder injury has ruled versatile back Matt Faddes out of the Ulster team for the remainder of the season.

The absence of the New Zealander, who scored a try in Saturday's Pro14 defeat by Ospreys, is a major blow for the Irish province.

Ulster said on Monday that the 28-year-old will require surgery on the injury.

Meanwhile, prop Kyle McCall is "currently unavailable for selection" with a foot injury but centre James Hume returns after a hamstring problem.

Faddes joined Ulster from the Highlanders and Otago in May 2019.

His try in Swansea was not enough to prevent Ulster going down to a surprise loss to the bottom team in Conference A.

The result sees Dan McFarland's remain second in Conference A as they prepare to take on the third-placed Cheetahs at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.