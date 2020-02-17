Peter Horne: Glasgow Warriors back signs new two-year contract

Peter Horne
Peter Horne wants to be "part of" of Danny Wilson's Glasgow Warriors

Scotland international Peter Horne has signed a new two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

Horne, who can play centre or fly-half, has been with Warriors since turning professional in 2010. His existing deal was due to run out this summer.

The 30-year-old has represented his country 43 times and registered 53 points for Scotland.

"I'm really happy to be staying," Horne told the Glasgow website. "Glasgow has a special place in my heart."

Danny Wilson will replace Warriors head coach Dave Rennie this summer.

And Horne added: "I've spoken to Danny a lot - I've had a good dialogue with him over the course of the season. He's got a great vision for the club and how he wants us to keep progressing, and it's something I want to be part of."

