Premiership: Bristol Bears v Worcester Warriors

Henry Purdy scored in the win over Northampton last week and signed a new contract with Bristol earlier this week

Gallagher Premiership Venue: Ashton Gate Date: Sunday, 23 February Kick-off: 13:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bristol make five changes as they aim for a third straight Premiership win at home to Worcester.

Hooker Will Capon makes his first league start while Lewis Thiede, Jake Heenan and Joe Joyce come into the pack and Henry Purdy starts on the wing.

Worcester's long-serving full-back Chris Pennell misses out for the second time in three games as Jamie Shillcock returns from injury.

Perry Humphreys is selected on the wing while Ashley Beck is back at centre.

Duncan Weir and Cornell du Preez start having trained all week with Scotland, while hooker Niall Annett is on the bench after recovering from the shoulder injury that has kept him out for two months.

Rugby Weekly Union podcast - listen and subscribe here

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Bristol: Piutau; Morahan, O'Conor, Bedlow, Purdy; Sheedy (co-capt), Randall; Woolmore, Capon, Thiede, Attwood, Joyce, Vui (co-capt), Heenan, Hughes.

Replacements: Malton, Thomas, Afoa, Hamilton, Thomas, Uren, Lloyd, Leiua.

Worcester: Shillcock; Humphreys, Lawrence, Beck, David; Weir, Hougaard; Waller, Moulds (capt), Schonert, Bresler, Kitchener, Hill, Mama, Du Preez

Replacements: Annett, Owen, Palframan, Kitchener, Lewis, Heaney, Lance, van Breda