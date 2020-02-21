Premiership: Bath v Harlequins

Former England captain Chris Robshaw has missed Harlequins' past two matches through illness

Gallagher Premiership Venue: The Rec Date: Saturday, 22 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Bath make three changes from the victory over Worcester, with Beno Obano, Tom Dunn and Taulupe Faletau on international duty.

Prop Lewis Boyce, hooker Jack Walker and scrum-half Chris Cook all start.

Harlequins make six changes from the defeat by London Irish as captain Chris Robshaw returns after illness.

Tom Penny and scrum-half Danny Care are named in the backline, with hooker Scott Baldwin, prop Simon Kerrod and lock Tevita Cavubati back in the pack.

Bath are fifth in the table, one point behind fourth-paced Bristol, and are looking for a third consecutive Premiership win.

Quins, three points behind Bath in seventh place having won just one of their past four league games, prevailed 25-19 at The Rec last month in the Heineken European Cup, to complete a home and away double in the pool stage.

Bath: Homer; Rokoduguni, Willison, Matavesi, McConnochie; Priestland, Cook; Boyce, Walker, Judge, McNally, Stooke, Ellis, Louw (capt), Mercer.

Replacements: Doughty, Noguera, Nixon, Williams, Bayliss, Chudley, Burns, Wright.

Harlequins: Morris; Murley, Penny, Lasike, Ibitoye: Smith, Care; Garcia Botta, Baldwin, Kerrod, Young, Cavubati, Chisholm, Robshaw (capt), Dombrandt.

Replacements: Musk, Lambert, Swainston, Lamb, Evans, Kunatani, Saunders, Herron.

Referee: Tom Foley.