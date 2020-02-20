Premiership: Sale Sharks v Leicester Tigers

Dan Cole has 98 Test caps for England and the British and Irish Lions

Gallagher Premiership Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Friday, 21 February Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Sale give a first start to England flanker Mark Wilson as director of rugby Steve Diamond makes five changes.

Bryn Evans plays after passing a head injury assessment but Byron McGuigan is away on Six Nations duty with Scotland.

Leicester will be captained by England prop Dan Cole, with fellow front-rower Tom Youngs starting a four-week ban.

Jordan Taufua, Sione Kalamafoni and Ben White miss out through injury, meaning academy graduate Jack van Poortvliet gets a Premiership debut at scrum-half.

Ellis Genge, George Ford, Jonny May, Manu Tuilagi and Ben Youngs are away on England duty for the 11th-placed Tigers.

Sale, who are without England flanker Tom Curry, could move above Northampton - who face leaders Exeter on Sunday - into second place in the Premiership with a bonus-point victory.

Sale: Hammersley; Ashton, S James, L James, Yarde; R du Preez, Cliff; Oosthuizen, Webber, Cooper-Woolley, Evans, J-L du Preez, Ross (capt), Wilson, D du Preez

Replacements: Langdon, Harrison, John, Phillips, B Curry, Warr, Curtis, Solomona

Leicester: Veainu; Holmes, Taute, Eastmond, Olowofela; Reid, Van Poortvliet; Bateman, Polota-Nau, Cole (capt), Lavanini, Spencer, Liebenberg, Reffell, Boladau

Replacements: Kerr, Leatigaga, Heyes, Batley, Wells, Lewis, Simmons, McPhillips