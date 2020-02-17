Tom Marshall: Gloucester utility back signs new contract

Tom Marshall has scored four tries in 10 Premiership appearances for Gloucester this season

Gloucester utility back Tom Marshall has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old New Zealander, who can play at full-back or wing, has scored 19 tries in 60 outings for the club.

"Tom's shown he can positively impact a game with moments of individual brilliance," director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website.

"His ability to cover a number positions across the backline have made him a key member of the squad."

The Cherry and Whites have not disclosed the length of Marshall's new deal at Kingsholm.