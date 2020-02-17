Tom Marshall: Gloucester utility back signs new contract

Tom Marshall in action for Gloucester
Tom Marshall has scored four tries in 10 Premiership appearances for Gloucester this season

Gloucester utility back Tom Marshall has signed a new contract with the Premiership club.

The 29-year-old New Zealander, who can play at full-back or wing, has scored 19 tries in 60 outings for the club.

"Tom's shown he can positively impact a game with moments of individual brilliance," director of rugby David Humphreys told the club website.

"His ability to cover a number positions across the backline have made him a key member of the squad."

The Cherry and Whites have not disclosed the length of Marshall's new deal at Kingsholm.

