Tom Youngs: Leicester hooker cited over punching allegation in Wasps match
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Leicester hooker Tom Youngs has been cited for allegedly punching Wasps forward Will Rowlands.
The incident involving the 33-year-old ex-England forward happened in the 53rd-minute of Saturday's 18-9 Premiership win at Welford Road.
If he is found guilty by an RFU panel on Tuesday he could face a suspension.
The starting point for a low-end offence is a two-week ban, rising to six weeks for a mid-range offence and 10 weeks for the most serious.