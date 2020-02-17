Sam Hidalgo-Clyne: Exeter Chiefs sign Scotland scrum-half from Lyon

Sam Hidalgo-Clyne last played for Scotland in June 2018 in a win over Argentina

Scotland scrum-half Sam Hidalgo-Clyne will move to Premiership leaders Exeter in the summer from French side Lyon.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Sandy Park and will replace Australia half-back Nic White, who is returning to his homeland having played for the Wallabies at the World Cup.

He is Exeter's second Scottish signing after Jonny Gray agreed to move to Devon in the summer from Glasgow.

He will join Scotland captain Stuart Hogg, who is already at Exeter.

"Like a lot of people, I've watched how the Chiefs have done and how successful the club have become over the last few years," he told the club website.

"They are one of the great teams, not just in England, but across Europe, and it will be great to be part of their set-up."

Having begun his career at Edinburgh, Hidalgo-Clyne moved to Scarlets in 2018, but left last summer after a spell on loan at Harlequins.

He initially joined Racing 92 as World Cup cover last summer before a short-term contract with the Top 14 high-fliers.

The scrum-half, who has won 12 caps for Scotland and was part of his country's 2015 World Cup squad, says Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter impressed him with his vision for the side.

He said: "I chatted in detail with Rob and he outlined how he wants the team to play, the aspirations of the club, and what he would expect from me.

"I liked what he had to say and in the end it was a pretty easy decision for me.

"Obviously, they have a quality squad already assembled there and with guys like Jonny coming in as well, it's only going to get better.

"I've played a lot with Jonny, not only as a youngster, but also with him and Stuart [Hogg] at international level, so it will be good to have a few friendly faces on arrival."