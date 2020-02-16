England full-back George Furbank describes first caps as ‘baptism of fire’

Furbank made his England debut in the 24-17 Six Nations loss to France in Paris on 2 February

Guinness Six Nations: England v Ireland Venue: Twickenham Stadium Date: Sunday 23 February Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5Live Sports Extra

Northampton Saints full-back George Furbank has described his first two England caps as a "baptism of fire".

Anthony Watson's injury problems meant the 23-year-old debuted in the Six Nations away to France before heading up to Murrayfield to face Scotland.

Furbank was a surprise selection by England head coach Eddie Jones, having only played 30 games at Northampton.

"It's been a baptism of fire. Surreal, exciting, kind of every emotion under the sun," he told BBC Sport.

After admitting disappointment with his performance in Paris, where England lost 24-17, Furbank relished his second chance at Murrayfield as visitors ran out 13-6 winners in tough conditions.

He added: "Getting off the bus and having loads of people chanting 'Scotland' and booing us, it was daunting, but it was also really exciting, it kind of gets me going a bit."

On his debut against France, which met with some criticism, he added: "I try my best to stay away from all the papers and stuff.

"I think if you let that get to you then you're never going to be able to perform to your best.

"If you go searching for stuff, you're never going to find anything good."

England coach Jones has nevertheless been pleased with the young full-back's development, saying: "He's played two Tests and it's seen him move in the right direction.

"He's composed, he's controlled, he makes good decisions he's got good core skills, so we're really pleased with his progress."

Having played twice on the road, selection against Ireland at Twickenham this weekend would be Furbank's first time playing at the Home of Rugby.

The last time he visited England HQ was to watch his Northampton and England team-mate Lewis Ludlam make his debut.

"That was nice and a special moment, so now if we both get picked that would be really nice to be able to play alongside him," he said.

"It would be a dream come true to play at Twickenham and to sing the national anthem there would be pretty cool."