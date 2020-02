Watsonians fought back to beat Heriot's Rugby

Southern Knights secured a play-off spot after a 31-10 win over Stirling County.

The hosts scored five tries and earned a bonus point at The Greenyards.

Watsonians remain top after they fought back from an 11-point half-time deficit to win 24-21 against Heriot's Rugby, ensuring a home play-off on the weekend of 20 - 22 March.

The game between Boroughmuir Bears and Ayrshire Bulls fell victim to the weather.