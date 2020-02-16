Six Nations 2020: Rhys Priestland recall requires new Wales cap ruling

Rhys Priestland made his international debut for Wales in February 2011 against Scotland

Former Wales fly-half Nicky Robinson believes Wayne Pivac might only try to recall Rhys Priestland if he does not think Sam Davies is part of his plans.

Priestland, 33, is currently ineligible for national selection because he plays outside Wales with Bath.

Wales have Six Nations fly-half injury worries with Dan Biggar a concern to face France on 22 February.

"Sam could come in and has played international rugby," said Robinson.

With 50 internationals to his name, Priestland falls below the current 60-cap rule which stops people playing club rugby outside of Wales being selected for Test rugby.

Pivac would have to ask the Professional Rugby Board (PRB), made up of regional and WRU representatives, to give him permission to select Priestland, who last played for Wales against New Zealand in November 2017.

Dragons fly-half Davies would be the obvious Wales-based option to be called up after being involved in Pivac's first squad for the uncapped victory over Barbarians in November 2019.

Gareth Anscombe, Owen Williams and Rhys Patchell are sidelined through injury leaving Biggar and Jarrod Evans as the only two fly-halves in the squad.

Biggar is an injury concern ahead of the France match in Cardiff after failing a head injury assessment in the second-half defeat against Ireland.

It was a third head injury in five months for Biggar following knocks in the World Cup in Japan which forced him off the field against Australia and Fiji.

Assistant coach Neil Jenkins last week said Wales were confident the first-choice fly-half would be fit to face France but the squad still lacks cover.

Priestland would provide more experience than Davies, 26, and Evans, 23, who have 13 caps between them, while uncapped Bristol fly-half Callum Sheedy is another option.

Callum Sheedy also qualifies for Ireland through his parents and England through residency

"Sam is in Wales and no rules would have to be bent or changed for him to come in," said Robinson.

"If the coaches don't see him as part of their plans moving forward then someone like Rhys could still play a part in international rugby because he is not at the end of his career by any stretch.

"If they want to bring him back in and feel he is good enough there are ways around it to make sure we have a full quota of players.

"But if he needs to come in straight away on Monday to get used to the system, fly-half is a difficult position to come into, when you haven't been with the squad at all."

Priestland joined Bath from Scarlets in 2015 and signed a new two-year deal with the English club in April 2019 that rendered him ineligible.

"It was a bit strange how he was under pressure from supporters when he was in Wales," added Robinson.

"For some reasons some players have found it difficult such as him and Alex Cuthbert who have decided to leave the goldfish bowl of Wales and go play rugby in England.

"He has been successful in Bath, enjoyed himself there and his game has developed."