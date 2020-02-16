Six Nations: Scotland add Sam Skinner and Matt Fagerson to squad

Sam Skinner has not played for Scotland since his injury sustained against France last year

Sam Skinner and Matt Fagerson have both been added to Gregor Townsend's Scotland squad for the remainder of the Six Nations.

Exeter Chiefs' Skinner and Glasgow Warriors back row Fagerson were both initially ruled out through injury.

However, impressive form for their respective clubs has propelled them back into Townsend's plans.

Gloucester second-row Alex Craig has been released from the squad back to his club.

There is still no place for exiled Finn Russell, who was left out of Scotland's first two games after breaching team protocol.

Skinner last featured for Scotland in last summer's Test win over France at Murrayfield, where he sustained the hamstring injury that would rule him out of contention for the World Cup.

Fagerson's last Test outing came the following weekend, in the away win over Georgia in Tbilisi, with the 21-year-old narrowly missing out on going to Japan.

Scotland are currently fifth in the Six Nations table, having lost to Ireland and England in their opening matches.

Townsend's side are away to Italy on Saturday.