Toby Booth: Ospreys show interest in Harlequins coach

Toby Booth coached the England Saxons side which won the Churchill Cup in 2008

Ospreys are interested in former London Irish director of rugby Toby Booth heading up the coaching team at the Welsh region.

Booth is currently an assistant coach at Harlequins on a deal until the end of the 2019-20 season.

The 49-year-old joined Quins in November 2019 after leaving Bath in the summer, having spent seven years as first team coach.

Ospreys are looking for a long-term replacement for Allen Clarke.

Booth spent eight years with London Irish, four as director of rugby between 2008 and 2012, before moving to Bath.

In January 2020, Ospreys appointed ex-Wales coach Mike Ruddock as their new performance director until the end of the season with part of his role to appoint a new coaching staff.

Ruddock initially joined as a consultant in December 2019 after the region parted company with Clarke, while backs coach Matt Sherratt leaves at the end of the season to join Worcester.

Sherratt and forwards coach Carl Hogg have been in charge of first-team affairs since Clarke's departure.

Ospreys have won two out of 17 matches this season with a victory over Ulster on Saturday halting a four-month losing streak.

Dwayne Peel played 76 times for Wales between 2001 and 2011

Former Wales and Lions scrum-half Dwayne Peel, the current Ulster backs coach, has been linked with a move to Ospreys, though he still has another season on his contract in Belfast.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland said: "Dwayne's under contract with us and I don't comment on speculation, unless you are telling me it's not speculation.

"Dwayne is excellent. His philosophy in attack fits nicely with the kind of way I want us to play so it dovetails nicely.

"He has a good way about him.

"He's a young coach who's still learning and he fits in well with us. We have a good coaching team all round. It's a young coaching team but they blend really well together and he's done a good job for us."

New Zealander Ben Herring has also been linked with a position at the region, while former Cardiff Blues boss Dai Young could be available after it was announced earlier this month he has taken a step back from first team duties at Wasps.

